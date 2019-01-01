Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Thermon Group Holdings
Thermon Group Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) was reported by Rosenblatt on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting THR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.42% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) was provided by Rosenblatt, and Thermon Group Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Thermon Group Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Thermon Group Holdings was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Thermon Group Holdings (THR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $26.00. The current price Thermon Group Holdings (THR) is trading at is $15.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
