QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Thermon Group Holdings
(NYSE:THR)
15.53
0.04[0.26%]
At close: Jun 3
15.50
-0.0300[-0.19%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low15.35 - 15.6
52 Week High/Low14.12 - 20.35
Open / Close15.55 / 15.5
Float / Outstanding29.2M / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.85.6K / 90.6K
Mkt Cap518.3M
P/E25.83
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float29.2M

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Thermon Group Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.310

Quarterly Revenue

$102.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$102.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $29.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.11 0.03 0.19
EPS Actual 0.37 0.12 0.07 0.03
Revenue Estimate 96.21M 71.40M 59.56M 72.35M
Revenue Actual 100.61M 81.32M 71.16M 73.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Thermon Group Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Thermon Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) reporting earnings?
A

Thermon Group Holdings (THR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Thermon Group Holdings’s (NYSE:THR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $51.7M, which missed the estimate of $58.4M.

