Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Thermon Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $29.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.11
|0.03
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.12
|0.07
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|96.21M
|71.40M
|59.56M
|72.35M
|Revenue Actual
|100.61M
|81.32M
|71.16M
|73.32M
Thermon Group Holdings (THR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.23.
The Actual Revenue was $51.7M, which missed the estimate of $58.4M.
