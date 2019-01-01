ñol

Triumph Group
(NYSE:TGI)
15.34
-0.66[-4.13%]
At close: Jun 3
15.35
0.0100[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low15.2 - 15.88
52 Week High/Low13.34 - 27.85
Open / Close15.72 / 15.35
Float / Outstanding48.5M / 64.6M
Vol / Avg.580.5K / 740.3K
Mkt Cap991.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.82
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float48.5M

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Triumph Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$0.390

Quarterly Revenue

$386.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$386.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Triumph Group missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was down $80.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.09 0.04 0.08
EPS Actual 0.21 0.10 0.09 0.10
Revenue Estimate 374.28M 373.33M 397.31M 436.26M
Revenue Actual 319.25M 357.40M 396.65M 466.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Triumph Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) reporting earnings?
A

Triumph Group (TGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.85.

Q
What were Triumph Group’s (NYSE:TGI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $781.7M, which missed the estimate of $804.8M.

