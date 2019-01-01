Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Triumph Group missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was down $80.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.09
|0.04
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|374.28M
|373.33M
|397.31M
|436.26M
|Revenue Actual
|319.25M
|357.40M
|396.65M
|466.83M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Triumph Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Triumph Group Questions & Answers
Triumph Group (TGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.85.
The Actual Revenue was $781.7M, which missed the estimate of $804.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.