This Aurora Innovation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Chris Pierce initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Aurora Innovation shares closed at $6.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen initiated coverage on SiriusPoint Ltd. SPNT with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $17. SiriusPoint shares closed at $16.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder initiated coverage on RxSight, Inc. RXST with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $18. RxSight shares closed at $14.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

