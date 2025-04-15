This Triumph Group Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Dan Levy upgraded the rating for Autoliv, Inc. ALV from Equal-Weight to Overweight but lowered the price target from $110 to $97. Autoliv shares closed at $82.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Ami Fadia upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX from Hold to Buy and announced a $138 price target. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $94.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Betty Jiang upgraded Expand Energy Corporation EXE from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $115 to $122. Expand Energy shares closed at $102.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded Triumph Group, Inc. TGI from Underweight to Neutral and lifted the price target from $17 to $26. Triumph Group shares closed at $24.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis upgraded the rating for HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from Neutral to Buy but slashed the price target from $775 to $675. HubSpot shares closed at $527.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
