April 15, 2025 8:29 AM 2 min read

This Triumph Group Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Dan Levy upgraded the rating for Autoliv, Inc. ALV from Equal-Weight to Overweight but lowered the price target from $110 to $97. Autoliv shares closed at $82.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Ami Fadia upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX from Hold to Buy and announced a $138 price target. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $94.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Betty Jiang upgraded Expand Energy Corporation EXE from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $115 to $122. Expand Energy shares closed at $102.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded Triumph Group, Inc. TGI from Underweight to Neutral and lifted the price target from $17 to $26. Triumph Group shares closed at $24.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis upgraded the rating for HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from Neutral to Buy but slashed the price target from $775 to $675. HubSpot shares closed at $527.56 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TGI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALV Logo
ALVAutoliv Inc
$83.621.04%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.92
Growth
32.51
Quality
59.58
Value
62.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EXE Logo
EXEExpand Energy Corp
$103.600.66%
HUBS Logo
HUBSHubSpot Inc
$536.001.60%
NBIX Logo
NBIXNeurocrine Biosciences Inc
$96.501.70%
TGI Logo
TGITriumph Group Inc
$24.71-0.76%
Got Questions? Ask
Which automotive suppliers could benefit from ALV's upgrade?
How will neuropharmaceutical stocks react to NBIX's upgrade?
What impact will EXE's upgrade have on energy sector investments?
Could TGI's upgrade signal growth in the aerospace industry?
Which cloud service companies might be influenced by HUBS's rating change?
What other energy stocks could be affected by the upgrade of EXE?
How might the market perception of Triumph Group shift post-upgrade?
Which biotech firms could follow Neurocrine's lead after its upgrade?
How does the shift in ratings impact the investment landscape?
Are there potential mergers or acquisitions spurred by these upgrades?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved