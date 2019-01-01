QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/587.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.36 - 3.59
Mkt Cap
254.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.36
EPS
0.51
Shares
72.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 2:46PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:36AM
TransGlobe Energy Corp is a company that is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development and production, and the acquisition of properties. The company has two geographical segments namely the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Egypt region. Its blocks in Eastern Desert Egypt include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib and blocks in Western Desert Egypt includes South Alamein, South Ghazalat and North West Sitra.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TransGlobe Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransGlobe Energy (TGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TransGlobe Energy's (TGA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TransGlobe Energy.

Q

What is the target price for TransGlobe Energy (TGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 17, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TransGlobe Energy (TGA)?

A

The stock price for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) is $3.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TransGlobe Energy (TGA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 29, 2019.

Q

When is TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) reporting earnings?

A

TransGlobe Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is TransGlobe Energy (TGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransGlobe Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does TransGlobe Energy (TGA) operate in?

A

TransGlobe Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.