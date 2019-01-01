TransGlobe Energy Corp is a company that is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development and production, and the acquisition of properties. The company has two geographical segments namely the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Egypt region. Its blocks in Eastern Desert Egypt include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib and blocks in Western Desert Egypt includes South Alamein, South Ghazalat and North West Sitra.