Teva Reaffirms Growth Strategy, Eyes $5 Billion Innovative Franchise By 2030

Vandana Singh
Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA hosted 2025 Innovation & Strategy Day on Thursday to launch the acceleration phase of its “Pivot to Growth” strategy and to discuss portfolio priorities.

The company outlined its plan to evolve into a leading biopharmaceutical company, emphasizing its innovative medicines franchise and a strong generics and biosimilars portfolio.

President and CEO Richard Francis said the company is entering a new chapter focused on scaling its innovative medicines franchise while maintaining strength in generics and biosimilars.

Francis highlighted that Teva has completed Phase 1 of its "Pivot to Growth" plan, achieving nine consecutive quarters of growth.

Also Read: Teva Shares Climb On Profit Beat, $700 Million Cost Plan, Biopharma Pivot Momentum

The company's innovative medicines portfolio, including Austedo, Ajovy, and Uzedy, generated over $2.3 billion in 2024 revenue.

Teva's generics business has also rebounded, with a 5% increase in revenue across regions and a top-three global portfolio that may yield five new product launches by 2027.

“The past two years have been about returning to growth…Now, we are accelerating our growth into a leading biopharma company with a strong innovative medicines franchise and a powerhouse generics and biosimilars portfolio,” Francis said.

Teva aims to build a $5 billion innovative medicines franchise by 2030, led by its key assets and a strong late-stage pipeline.

Austedo is expected to surpass $2.5 billion in sales by 2027 and reach over $3 billion by 2030. Ajovy is in 43 countries, with additional launches expected this year. Uzedy has rapidly captured over 60% of the risperidone long-acting injectable (LAI) market, and the upcoming olanzapine LAI is expected to expand Teva's footprint in schizophrenia treatment.

The late-stage pipeline includes promising assets such as duvakitug for inflammatory bowel disease, DARI for asthma, and emrusolmin for Multiple System Atrophy, each carrying multibillion-dollar peak sales potential.

TEV-‘408, an anti-IL-15 antibody for celiac disease, has received FDA fast-track status and could exceed $1 billion in peak sales.

Teva's generics, biosimilars, and over-the-counter (OTC) segments remain critical revenue drivers.

The company has 13 biosimilars in development, with five launches planned by 2027. Its $1.1 billion OTC business continues to outperform the market with double-digit growth, while ongoing manufacturing transformations aim to improve competitiveness and margins.

Teva reaffirmed its 2027 financial targets, including a 30% operating margin, more than $2.7 billion in free cash flow, and over $700 million in savings from operational efficiencies.

Price Action: TEVA stock is trading lower by 3.55% to $17.55 at last check Thursday.

