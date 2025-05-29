Teva Reaffirms Growth Strategy, Eyes $5 Billion Innovative Franchise By 2030

Zinger Key Points
- Teva expects to generate over $5 billion in innovative medicines revenue by 2030, with Austedo, Ajovy, and Uzedy driving growth.
- The company aims for a 30% operating margin and more than $3.5 billion in free cash flow by 2030.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—60% off ends soon.
Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA hosted 2025 Innovation & Strategy Day on Thursday to launch the acceleration phase of its “Pivot to Growth” strategy and to discuss portfolio priorities.
The company outlined its plan to evolve into a leading biopharmaceutical company, emphasizing its innovative medicines franchise and a strong generics and biosimilars portfolio.
President and CEO Richard Francis said the company is entering a new chapter focused on scaling its innovative medicines franchise while maintaining strength in generics and biosimilars.
Francis highlighted that Teva has completed Phase 1 of its "Pivot to Growth" plan, achieving nine consecutive quarters of growth.
Also Read: Teva Shares Climb On Profit Beat, $700 Million Cost Plan, Biopharma Pivot Momentum
The company's innovative medicines portfolio, including Austedo, Ajovy, and Uzedy, generated over $2.3 billion in 2024 revenue.
Teva's generics business has also rebounded, with a 5% increase in revenue across regions and a top-three global portfolio that may yield five new product launches by 2027.
“The past two years have been about returning to growth…Now, we are accelerating our growth into a leading biopharma company with a strong innovative medicines franchise and a powerhouse generics and biosimilars portfolio,” Francis said.
Teva aims to build a $5 billion innovative medicines franchise by 2030, led by its key assets and a strong late-stage pipeline.
Austedo is expected to surpass $2.5 billion in sales by 2027 and reach over $3 billion by 2030. Ajovy is in 43 countries, with additional launches expected this year. Uzedy has rapidly captured over 60% of the risperidone long-acting injectable (LAI) market, and the upcoming olanzapine LAI is expected to expand Teva's footprint in schizophrenia treatment.
The late-stage pipeline includes promising assets such as duvakitug for inflammatory bowel disease, DARI for asthma, and emrusolmin for Multiple System Atrophy, each carrying multibillion-dollar peak sales potential.
TEV-‘408, an anti-IL-15 antibody for celiac disease, has received FDA fast-track status and could exceed $1 billion in peak sales.
Teva's generics, biosimilars, and over-the-counter (OTC) segments remain critical revenue drivers.
The company has 13 biosimilars in development, with five launches planned by 2027. Its $1.1 billion OTC business continues to outperform the market with double-digit growth, while ongoing manufacturing transformations aim to improve competitiveness and margins.
Teva reaffirmed its 2027 financial targets, including a 30% operating margin, more than $2.7 billion in free cash flow, and over $700 million in savings from operational efficiencies.
Price Action: TEVA stock is trading lower by 3.55% to $17.55 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.