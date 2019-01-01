Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) was reported by B of A Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting TEVA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.17% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) was provided by B of A Securities, and Teva Pharmaceutical Indus upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) is trading at is $9.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
