ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus
(NYSE:TEVA)
9.295
-0.225[-2.36%]
At close: Jun 3
9.30
0.0050[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.2 - 9.46
52 Week High/Low7.23 - 11.55
Open / Close9.4 / 9.3
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.8M / 8.9M
Mkt Cap10.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.86
Total Float-

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.550

Quarterly Revenue

$3.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus reported in-line EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was down $321.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.73 0.65 0.59 0.59
EPS Actual 0.77 0.59 0.59 0.63
Revenue Estimate 4.29B 4.03B 4.04B 4.02B
Revenue Actual 4.10B 3.89B 3.91B 3.98B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) reporting earnings?
A

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.02, which missed the estimate of $1.08.

Q
What were Teva Pharmaceutical Indus’s (NYSE:TEVA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.7B, which missed the estimate of $5.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.