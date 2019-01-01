Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus reported in-line EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was down $321.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.65 0.59 0.59 EPS Actual 0.77 0.59 0.59 0.63 Revenue Estimate 4.29B 4.03B 4.04B 4.02B Revenue Actual 4.10B 3.89B 3.91B 3.98B

