Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.510
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$117.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Telecom Argentina using advanced sorting and filters.
Telecom Argentina Questions & Answers
When is Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) reporting earnings?
Telecom Argentina (TEO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)?
The Actual EPS was $2.11, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
What were Telecom Argentina’s (NYSE:TEO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $933M.
