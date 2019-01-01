Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tenax Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Tenax Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) reporting earnings?
Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tenax Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:TENX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
