Why Fangdd Network Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 78%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 11, 2024
Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company announced its 2024 strategic layout with plans to enter the real estate stock asset services sector.

Fangdd Network Group shares jumped 78.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 311% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. Kidpik recently announced a 1-for 5 reverse stock split.
  • Auddia Inc. AUUD shares rose 50.1% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Friday.
  • Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 28.4% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after the company said that the FDA supports an accelerated approval pathway for Rexlemestrocel-l in end-stage heart failure patients with a left ventricular assist device.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP gained 23.6% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH climbed 19.4% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Graphite Bio declared a special dividend in connection with proposed merger with Lenz Therapeutics.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares gained 17.7% to $7.54 in pre-market trading. Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and CDH Investments are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest in the company’s data center business outside China, according to Bloomberg.
  • SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares gained 15.7% to $0.2730 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares gained 13.7% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on March 20, 2024.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 13% to $0.4744 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday.

Losers

  • Semilux International Ltd. SELX fell 24.8% to $1.27 pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Friday.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT fell 20% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. Lytus Technologies, last week, announced the launch of Lytus Cloud.
  • Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares dipped 20% to $0.9926 in pre-market trading. Safe and Green Development shares jumped 88% on Friday after the company announced financing for the Norman Berry Expansion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 19% to $0.1555 pre-market trading after surging 10% on Friday.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX shares tumbled 18.5% to $3.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED dipped 18.5% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Barnes & Noble Education recently rescheduled its third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings release.
  • Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM fell 17.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 66% on Friday. The company recently announced its subsidiary, Psyence Australia, received Human Research Ethics Committee approval to initiate its Phase IIb study.
  • CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO declined 15.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Friday. CERo Therapeutics recently announced the publication of preclinical research analyzing CER-1236 in targeting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia tumor cells from human patients.
  • Immuron Limited IMRN shares tumbled 14.2% to $3.26 after dipping 16% on Friday.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL shares fell 13.8% to $8.60 in pre-market trading. Ocular Therapeutix is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on March 11, 2024.

 

