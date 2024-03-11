Why Fangdd Network Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 78%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company announced its 2024 strategic layout with plans to enter the real estate stock asset services sector.

Fangdd Network Group shares jumped 78.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 311% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. Kidpik recently announced a 1-for 5 reverse stock split.

Auddia Inc. AUUD shares rose 50.1% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Friday.

Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 28.4% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after the company said that the FDA supports an accelerated approval pathway for Rexlemestrocel-l in end-stage heart failure patients with a left ventricular assist device.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP gained 23.6% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.

Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH climbed 19.4% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Graphite Bio declared a special dividend in connection with proposed merger with Lenz Therapeutics.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares gained 17.7% to $7.54 in pre-market trading. Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and CDH Investments are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest in the company's data center business outside China, according to Bloomberg.

SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares gained 15.7% to $0.2730 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares gained 13.7% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on March 20, 2024.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 13% to $0.4744 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday.

Losers

Semilux International Ltd. SELX fell 24.8% to $1.27 pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Friday.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT fell 20% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. Lytus Technologies, last week, announced the launch of Lytus Cloud.

Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares dipped 20% to $0.9926 in pre-market trading. Safe and Green Development shares jumped 88% on Friday after the company announced financing for the Norman Berry Expansion in Atlanta, Georgia

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 19% to $0.1555 pre-market trading after surging 10% on Friday.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX shares tumbled 18.5% to $3.31 in pre-market trading.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED dipped 18.5% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Barnes & Noble Education recently rescheduled its third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings release.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM fell 17.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 66% on Friday. The company recently announced its subsidiary, Psyence Australia, received Human Research Ethics Committee approval to initiate its Phase IIb study.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO declined 15.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Friday. CERo Therapeutics recently announced the publication of preclinical research analyzing CER-1236 in targeting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia tumor cells from human patients.

Immuron Limited IMRN shares tumbled 14.2% to $3.26 after dipping 16% on Friday.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL shares fell 13.8% to $8.60 in pre-market trading. Ocular Therapeutix is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on March 11, 2024.

