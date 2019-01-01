Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting TENX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 675.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Tenax Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tenax Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tenax Therapeutics was filed on December 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) is trading at is $0.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
