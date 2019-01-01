Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tenable Holdings
Tenable Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) was reported by Wolfe Research on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting TENB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.68% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Tenable Holdings maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tenable Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tenable Holdings was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tenable Holdings (TENB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $73.00 to $75.00. The current price Tenable Holdings (TENB) is trading at is $52.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
