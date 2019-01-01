Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$159.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$159.4M
Earnings History
Tenable Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) reporting earnings?
Tenable Holdings (TENB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which beat the estimate of $-0.15.
What were Tenable Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TENB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $75.2M, which beat the estimate of $72.6M.
