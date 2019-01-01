Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tarena International
Tarena International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.80 expecting TEDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.09% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) was provided by Jefferies, and Tarena International downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tarena International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tarena International was filed on November 21, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 21, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tarena International (TEDU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $5.80. The current price Tarena International (TEDU) is trading at is $3.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
