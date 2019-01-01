Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) was reported by Mizuho on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting TCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) was provided by Mizuho, and Trip.com Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Trip.com Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Trip.com Group was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Trip.com Group (TCOM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $32.00. The current price Trip.com Group (TCOM) is trading at is $21.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.