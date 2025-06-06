Lululemon Cuts Earnings Forecast, Joins DocuSign, Samsara And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. LULU fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

Lululemon reported first-quarter revenue of $2.37 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company lowered its full-year earnings forecast to $14.58 to $14.78 per share, down from prior guidance of $14.95 to $15.15 per share. Analysts are anticipating full-year earnings of $14.88 per share.

lululemon athletica shares dipped 20.9% to $261.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

V era Therapeutics, Inc . VERA shares dipped 34.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.

. shares dipped 34.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc . DOCU fell 19.2% to $75.10 in pre-market trading. DocuSign posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program. Docusign said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate.

. fell 19.2% to $75.10 in pre-market trading. DocuSign posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program. Docusign said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate. ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. ZJK fell 17.2% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday.

fell 17.2% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday. Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN dipped 15.8% to $20.70 in pre-market trading. Liminatus Pharma shares jumped around 94% on Thursday after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.

dipped 15.8% to $20.70 in pre-market trading. Liminatus Pharma shares jumped around 94% on Thursday after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance. Samsara Inc . IOT fell 13.5% to $40.90 in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

. fell 13.5% to $40.90 in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results. ServiceTitan, Inc. TTAN dipped 10.8% to $102.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted quarterly results.

dipped 10.8% to $102.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted quarterly results. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc . WOOF declined 10.2% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

. declined 10.2% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. Braze, Inc . BRZE fell 8.6% to $32.99 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

. fell 8.6% to $32.99 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Trip.com Group Limited TCOM fell 3.6% to $59.78 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock