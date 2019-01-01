ñol

TriCo
(NASDAQ:TCBK)
45.25
-0.77[-1.67%]
At close: Jun 3
45.25
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low45.18 - 46.03
52 Week High/Low37.41 - 48.94
Open / Close45.69 / 45.25
Float / Outstanding32.1M / 33.6M
Vol / Avg.78.9K / 106.7K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E13
50d Avg. Price40.96
Div / Yield1/2.21%
Payout Ratio28.74
EPS0.68
Total Float32.1M

TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

TriCo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.670

Quarterly Revenue

$83M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$81.6M

Earnings Recap

 

TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TriCo beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $470.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriCo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.90 0.93 0.92 0.80
EPS Actual 0.94 0.92 0.95 1.13
Revenue Estimate 84.07M 84.01M 83.71M 81.76M
Revenue Actual 86.28M 83.33M 83.04M 82.55M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of TriCo using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

TriCo Questions & Answers

Q
When is TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) reporting earnings?
A

TriCo (TCBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Q
What were TriCo’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $56.3M, which beat the estimate of $55.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.