TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TriCo
The latest price target for TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting TCBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.92% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) was provided by Piper Sandler, and TriCo maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TriCo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TriCo was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TriCo (TCBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $52.00. The current price TriCo (TCBK) is trading at is $45.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
