TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$239.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$239.7M
Earnings History
TaskUs Questions & Answers
When is TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) reporting earnings?
TaskUs (TASK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.35.
What were TaskUs’s (NASDAQ:TASK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $180M, which beat the estimate of $162.1M.
