Synthetic Biologics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gut microbiome therapeutics. Its portfolio includes SYN-010, which is intended to treat the underlying causes of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase), which aims to defend the gut microbiome from the effects of regularly used intravenous drugs for the prevention of C. difficile infection, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant organisms. The company is also developing monoclonal antibody therapies for the treatment of pertussis and novel discovery stage biotherapeutics for the treatment of phenylketonuria.