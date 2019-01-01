QQQ
Synthetic Biologics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gut microbiome therapeutics. Its portfolio includes SYN-010, which is intended to treat the underlying causes of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase), which aims to defend the gut microbiome from the effects of regularly used intravenous drugs for the prevention of C. difficile infection, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant organisms. The company is also developing monoclonal antibody therapies for the treatment of pertussis and novel discovery stage biotherapeutics for the treatment of phenylketonuria.

Synthetic Biologics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synthetic Biologics (SYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synthetic Biologics's (SYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synthetic Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for Synthetic Biologics (SYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) was reported by Maxim Group on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SYN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synthetic Biologics (SYN)?

A

The stock price for Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) is $0.2469 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synthetic Biologics (SYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synthetic Biologics.

Q

When is Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) reporting earnings?

A

Synthetic Biologics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Synthetic Biologics (SYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synthetic Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does Synthetic Biologics (SYN) operate in?

A

Synthetic Biologics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.