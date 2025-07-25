Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of July 25, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Ramaco Resources Inc METC

On July 23, Ramaco Resources announced a proposed public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2030. The company's stock jumped around 107% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $24.75.

RSI Value: 76

76 METC Price Action: Shares of Ramaco Resources gained 1.1% to close at $22.83 on Thursday.

Shares of Ramaco Resources gained 1.1% to close at $22.83 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 95.94 Momentum score with Value at 22.93.

Sensient Technologies Corp SXT

On July 25, Sensient Technologies posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “Sensient continued to build on a strong first quarter. Our results are a testament to our relentless focus on customer service and innovation. I remain very confident about our performance in 2025 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month has a 52-week high of $110.70.

RSI Value: 76.1

76.1 SXT Price Action: Shares of Sensient jumped 1.6% to close at $110.00 on Thursday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock