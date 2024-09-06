Smith & Wesson Brands Reports Downbeat Results, Joins Planet Labs PBC, Broadcom And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures dipping around 1% on Friday.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Smith & Wesson Brands reported quarterly loss of 5 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $88.334 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $102.525 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands shares dipped 8.7% to $12.96 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Planet Labs PBC PL shares fell 9.7% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.

shares fell 9.7% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales. Broadcom Inc . AVGO shares dipped 9.4% to $138.51 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $14 billion.

. shares dipped 9.4% to $138.51 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $14 billion. BRP Inc . DOOO shares fell 5.4% to $62.52 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY25 forecast.

. shares fell 5.4% to $62.52 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY25 forecast. Indivior PLC INDV fell 5% to $10.54 in pre-market trading.

fell 5% to $10.54 in pre-market trading. Bloom Energy Corporation BE declined 4.9% to $10.49 in pre-market trading.

declined 4.9% to $10.49 in pre-market trading. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 4.6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Braze, In c. BRZE fell 3.5% to $42.60 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

c. fell 3.5% to $42.60 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS fell 2.3% to $16.32 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: