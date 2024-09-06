Why Argan Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Argan, Inc. AGX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
Argan reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $227.015 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $183.550 million.
Argan shares jumped 18.4% to $84.54 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR gained 175.8% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 302% on Thursday.
- BloomZ Inc. BLMZ rose 52.3% to $1.23 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a business agreement with CrossVision for joint entertainment offerings.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR gained 27.3% to $1.05 in the pre-market trading session. Vor Bio releaseD new clinical data confirming the effectiveness of shielded transplants for delivering targeted therapies.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 24.8% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced $30 million in financing commitments from the Middle East, the United States, and Asia.
- BurgerFi International, Inc. BFI gained 17.3% to $0.2135 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Thursday.
- Bowlero Corp. BOWL shares gained 14.9% to $12.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong quarterly sales.
- Meiwu Technology Co Ltd WNW gained 13.6% to $0.92 in pre-market trading.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation NX gained 8.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading r after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE rose 6.4% to $153.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Losers
- Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP fell 20.1% to $0.9349 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Thursday. Inspire Veterinary Partners recently signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire AI platform Vetaie.ai in an all-stock transaction.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH shares fell 19.8% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics shares surged 81% on Thursday after the company announced data from the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor associated papulopustular eruptions with its novel therapeutic HT-001.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST shares fell 17.4% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 89% on Thursday. Eastside Distilling announced a $0.4 million registered direct offering, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
- Clene Inc. CLNN shares declined 17.4% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.
- ThredUp Inc TDUP shares declined 16.1% to $0.73 in pre-market trading.
- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. AZI fell 12.2% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after dipping 35% on Thursday.
- Sify Technologies Limited SIFY fell 10.5% to $0.4743 in today's pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Thursday.
- Planet Labs PBC PL shares fell 9.7% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares dipped 9.4% to $138.51 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $14 billion.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI declined 8.7% to $12.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.
