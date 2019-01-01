QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. It partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Its technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners.

Sunlight Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunlight Financial (SUNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunlight Financial's (SUNL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunlight Financial (SUNL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) was reported by Barclays on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting SUNL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 134.99% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunlight Financial (SUNL)?

A

The stock price for Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) is $3.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunlight Financial (SUNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunlight Financial.

Q

When is Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) reporting earnings?

A

Sunlight Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Sunlight Financial (SUNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunlight Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunlight Financial (SUNL) operate in?

A

Sunlight Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.