QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/85.5K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.73%
52 Wk
20.2 - 31.75
Mkt Cap
478.2M
Payout Ratio
17.65
Open
-
P/E
11.63
EPS
0.53
Shares
17.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:54PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 4:35PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers business checking accounts, lending, treasury management, mortgages, personal financial security, and mobile and online banking services. Its only reportable segment being the business, community banking, provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.550 0.0000
REV32.290M32.783M493.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spirit of Texas Bancshare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spirit of Texas Bancshare (STXB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spirit of Texas Bancshare's (STXB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spirit of Texas Bancshare (STXB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting STXB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spirit of Texas Bancshare (STXB)?

A

The stock price for Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) is $27.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spirit of Texas Bancshare (STXB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) reporting earnings?

A

Spirit of Texas Bancshare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Spirit of Texas Bancshare (STXB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spirit of Texas Bancshare.

Q

What sector and industry does Spirit of Texas Bancshare (STXB) operate in?

A

Spirit of Texas Bancshare is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.