|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.550
|0.0000
|REV
|32.290M
|32.783M
|493.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Spirit of Texas Bancshare’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE).
The latest price target for Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting STXB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) is $27.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Spirit of Texas Bancshare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Spirit of Texas Bancshare.
Spirit of Texas Bancshare is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.