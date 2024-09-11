Apollo And State Street Team Up to Unlock Private Market Fortunes: Details

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO shares are trading lower on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Apollo Global Management partnered with State Street Corporation‘s STT State Street Global Advisors to broaden investor access to private market opportunities.

This partnership between Apollo and State Street Global Advisors aims to broaden access to private markets and offer investment opportunities.

By leveraging their combined strengths, the companies will enhance investor access to the private credit market.

As of June 30, 2024, Apollo reported over $145 billion in origination over the past year, driven by its credit business and a network of 16 standalone platforms.

Marc Rowan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management, said, “At Apollo, we believe investors will increasingly supplement their portfolios with private fixed income and equity strategies as they seek to build resilient and diversified portfolios to serve their retirement and investment needs.”

Last week, Apollo disclosed that its Aligned Alternatives platform has agreed to acquire Beequip, a Netherlands-based equipment leasing specialist, from NIBC.

Price Action: APO shares are down 1.73% at $104.90 at the last check Wednesday.

