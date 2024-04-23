Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Remains Bullish Despite Tesla's Q1 Earnings Slip, Revenue Drop — Buys $4.3M in EV Maker Stock

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest continued its aggressive buying of Tesla Inc TSLA shares, despite the electric vehicle giant’s earnings miss.
The TSLA Trade
Ark Invest purchased a total of 29,230 shares of Tesla across its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The purchase came after Tesla’s Q1 earnings report revealed a year-over-year revenue drop of 9%, missing Wall Street’s consensus estimate.
The value of the Tesla shares purchased by Ark Invest, based on the closing price of $144.68 on Tuesday, amounts to approximately $4.3 million. This move follows Ark Invest’s acquisition of over $17 million in Tesla shares the previous day, ahead of the first quarter results announcement.
Other Key Trades:
- Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold shares of StoneCo Ltd STNE.
- ARKF also offloaded 1,205 shares of Twilio Inc TWLO. Both ARKK and ARKQ sold a significant number of shares in 2U Inc TWOU.
- ARKW also sold a smaller amount of Twilio and 2U Inc shares.
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
