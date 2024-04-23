Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Remains Bullish Despite Tesla's Q1 Earnings Slip, Revenue Drop — Buys $4.3M in EV Maker Stock

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest continued its aggressive buying of Tesla Inc TSLA shares, despite the electric vehicle giant’s earnings miss.

The TSLA Trade

Ark Invest purchased a total of 29,230 shares of Tesla across its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The purchase came after Tesla’s Q1 earnings report revealed a year-over-year revenue drop of 9%, missing Wall Street’s consensus estimate.

The value of the Tesla shares purchased by Ark Invest, based on the closing price of $144.68 on Tuesday, amounts to approximately $4.3 million. This move follows Ark Invest’s acquisition of over $17 million in Tesla shares the previous day, ahead of the first quarter results announcement.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold shares of StoneCo Ltd STNE .

. ARKF also offloaded 1,205 shares of Twilio Inc TWLO . Both ARKK and ARKQ sold a significant number of shares in 2U Inc TWOU .

. Both ARKK and ARKQ sold a significant number of shares in . ARKW also sold a smaller amount of Twilio and 2U Inc shares.

