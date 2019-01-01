QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
State Auto Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. It markets its insurance products through the United States. Personal Insurance Segment and its products include personal auto, homeowners. Commercial Insurance Segment products include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle-market commercial, workers' compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercials.

State Auto Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy State Auto Financial (STFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are State Auto Financial's (STFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for State Auto Financial (STFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting STFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for State Auto Financial (STFC)?

A

The stock price for State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) is $51.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does State Auto Financial (STFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) reporting earnings?

A

State Auto Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is State Auto Financial (STFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for State Auto Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does State Auto Financial (STFC) operate in?

A

State Auto Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.