Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Shutterstock, Inc. SSTK

Dividend Yield: 3.02%

3.02% Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $70 to $65 on May 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $70 to $65 on May 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak assumed an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $55 on Feb. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: On May 2, Shutterstock reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, raised FY24 guidance and disclosed plans to acquire Envato, a digital creative assets and templates company.



Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.12%

3.12% MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $89 to $93 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $89 to $93 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $104 to $108 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: On May 30, Omnicom named Mazen Abd Rabbo as SVP of newly formed Omnicom Group Qatar.



Cable One, Inc. CABO

Dividend Yield: 3.31%

3.31% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $400 to $350 on May 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $400 to $350 on May 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
MoffettNathanson analyst CraigMoffettupgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $615 on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: On May 2, Cable One posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.



