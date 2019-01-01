Saddle Ranch Media Inc is a multi-division technology company. It operates through its subsidiary, which focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy management, creating future smart neighborhoods and eco-based energy solutions for future smart homes. Its smart home consists of Temperature control, Air quality, Lightning control, electrical control, and it also has i.VA(Intelligent Voice assistant), Smart Outlet, Smart Dimmer, and other Smart Home solutions. The group operates in the United States and Taiwan.