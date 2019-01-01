QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Saddle Ranch Media Inc is a multi-division technology company. It operates through its subsidiary, which focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy management, creating future smart neighborhoods and eco-based energy solutions for future smart homes. Its smart home consists of Temperature control, Air quality, Lightning control, electrical control, and it also has i.VA(Intelligent Voice assistant), Smart Outlet, Smart Dimmer, and other Smart Home solutions. The group operates in the United States and Taiwan.

Saddle Ranch Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saddle Ranch Media (OTCPK: SRMX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Saddle Ranch Media's (SRMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saddle Ranch Media.

Q

What is the target price for Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saddle Ranch Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX)?

A

The stock price for Saddle Ranch Media (OTCPK: SRMX) is $0.0005 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saddle Ranch Media.

Q

When is Saddle Ranch Media (OTCPK:SRMX) reporting earnings?

A

Saddle Ranch Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saddle Ranch Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX) operate in?

A

Saddle Ranch Media is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.