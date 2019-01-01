QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AAC Technologies is one of the world's largest manufacturers of miniature acoustic components, such as speakers and receivers, for smartphones, which account for 44% of its 2020 revenue. Founded in 1993, the company has since then expanded into the production of other handset components, such as electromagnetic drives (haptics), precision mechanical (metal casing), lenses and camera modules, which combined make up 56% of the firm's sales.The firm is also engaged in the production of MEMS microphones, 3D glass, RF antennas, and headsets. AAC is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and runs factories in China, Vietnam, Czechia and Malaysia, employing over 41,000 people.

AAC Technologies Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AAC Technologies Holdings (OTCPK: AACAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AAC Technologies Holdings's (AACAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AAC Technologies Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AAC Technologies Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF)?

A

The stock price for AAC Technologies Holdings (OTCPK: AACAF) is $2.9 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:48:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AAC Technologies Holdings.

Q

When is AAC Technologies Holdings (OTCPK:AACAF) reporting earnings?

A

AAC Technologies Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AAC Technologies Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF) operate in?

A

AAC Technologies Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.