 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Stoneridge, Valens Semiconductor Join Forces For Tractor-Trailer Safety Solutions
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:03am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Stoneridge, Valens Semiconductor Join Forces For Tractor-Trailer Safety Solutions

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) and Stoneridge Inc (NYSE: SRI) have partnered to introduce a connectivity solution related to vision and safety systems in tractor trailers.

Valens Semiconductor offers high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, while Stoneridge designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems.

What Happened: Trucks experience visibility limitations due partly to the inability of existing connectivity technologies to support the level of data transfer needed to address challenges within the truck and the required length of the link between the tractor and the trailer.

Since 2020, Valens and Stoneridge have been working on developing a long-reach connectivity solution to deliver high-quality, zero-latency, error-free video.

Why It Matters: The solutions are based on the Valens VA6000 chipset family.

"Leveraging our unique connectivity technology, we aim to make the roads safer – both for the truck drivers and for the people around them," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor.

Price Action: VLN shares are up 2.03% at $6.80, while SRI stock is down 0.59% at $20.37 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRI + VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Announces It Is Shipping Engineering Samples Of VA7000 Chipset Family To Automotive Partners
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Contracts Small Cap Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com