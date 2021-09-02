 Skip to main content

Stoneridge Appoints Matthew Horvath As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Stoneridge Appoints Matthew Horvath As Finance Chief
  • Electrical and electronic vehicle systems manufacturer Stoneridge Inc (NYSE: SRIhas appointed Matthew Horvath as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective immediately.
  • Horvath replaces Robert Krakowiak, who resigned from the company effective August 31, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. 
  • Horvath previously served as the company's Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Before joining Stoneridge, Horvath worked at EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young.
  • He graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in Finance.
  • Price Action: SRI shares closed higher by 1.33% at $23.61 on Wednesday.

