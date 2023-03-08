Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Rocket Higher

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. LL

LL Flooring reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. "2022 was a challenging year for LL Flooring. We are disappointed that we did not deliver on the net sales and profitability growth that we expected," said President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Tyson. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $4.2150 .

RSI Value: 29.87

29.87 LL Price Action: Shares of LL Flooring Holdings gained 1.4% to close at $4.33 on Tuesday.

Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA

Selina Hospitality sees preliminary Q4 total revenue of $49.5 million to $52.5 million. Selina's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rafael Museri, said, "Selina is focused on three strategic priorities: driving cash flow, executing on our path to profitability, and building our brand. We will be relentless with exploring ways to reduce our costs, become more efficient, and enhance our focus." The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.99.

RSI Value: 23.98

23.98 SLNA Price Action: Shares of Selina Hospitality gained 1% to close at $2.02 on Tuesday.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE

National Vision reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance. Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We ended the year in line with our guidance expectations despite the challenging macroeconomic environment which negatively impacted the optical industry and especially our core value conscious uninsured customer base." The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $22.10.

RSI Value: 15.08

15.08 EYE Price Action: Shares of National Vision rose 0.6% to close at $22.50 on Tuesday.

Stoneridge, Inc. SRI

Stoneridge reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results. Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, commented, "During the fourth quarter we continued to experience volatility in several of our primary end-markets. Rising COVID-19 infections in China and continued production volatility with our North American passenger car customers led to reduced fourth quarter production." The company’s 52-week low is $15.62.

RSI Value: 28.67

28.67 SRI Price Action: Shares of Stoneridge fell 0.5% to close at $19.97 on Tuesday.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results. The company has a 52-week low of $58.01.

RSI Value: 28.40

28.40 BABA Price Action: Shares of Alibaba fell 1% to close at $88.73 on Tuesday.

Read More: Twilio, American Express, Intercontinental Exchange And This Streaming Giant On CNBC's 'Final Trades'