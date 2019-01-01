QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 40.49
Mkt Cap
1.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.7
Shares
1.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sequential Brands Group Inc own, manage and license a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active and fashion categories. Its brands include Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, Emeril Lagasse, AND1, Revo, and Ellen Tracy. The company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. It generates revenues from the United States through license agreements.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sequential Brands Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sequential Brands Gr (SQBGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sequential Brands Gr (OTCEM: SQBGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sequential Brands Gr's (SQBGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sequential Brands Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Sequential Brands Gr (SQBGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sequential Brands Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Sequential Brands Gr (SQBGQ)?

A

The stock price for Sequential Brands Gr (OTCEM: SQBGQ) is $0.0011 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:52:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sequential Brands Gr (SQBGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sequential Brands Gr.

Q

When is Sequential Brands Gr (OTCEM:SQBGQ) reporting earnings?

A

Sequential Brands Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sequential Brands Gr (SQBGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sequential Brands Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sequential Brands Gr (SQBGQ) operate in?

A

Sequential Brands Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.