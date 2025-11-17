Sohu logo on an Android mobile device
November 17, 2025 2:15 AM 1 min read

Aramark, Aecom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Aramark shares fell 1.3% to close at $38.03 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $419.09 million for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. J&J Snack Foods shares rose 0.6% to close at $83.09 on Friday.
  • Sohu.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:SOHU) reported third-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported $180.161 million in sales, up from $151.992 million in the same period last year. Sohu.com shares fell 3.2% to close at $14.32 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • After the markets close, Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. Aecom shares gained 0.3% to $133.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Helmerich and Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $973.68 million. Helmerich and Payne shares gained 3.2% to close at $27.83 on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SOHU Logo
SOHUSohu.com Ltd
Not Available-%
Overview
ACM Logo
ACMAECOM
$133.890.28%
ARMK Logo
ARMKAramark
$38.531.31%
HP Logo
HPHelmerich & Payne Inc
$27.59-0.86%
JJSF Logo
JJSFJ&J Snack Foods Corp
$84.001.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved