Aramark, Aecom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $5.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Aramark shares fell 1.3% to close at $38.03 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $419.09 million for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. J&J Snack Foods shares rose 0.6% to close at $83.09 on Friday.

Sohu.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:SOHU) reported third-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported $180.161 million in sales, up from $151.992 million in the same period last year. Sohu.com shares fell 3.2% to close at $14.32 on Friday.

After the markets close, Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. Aecom shares gained 0.3% to $133.89 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Helmerich and Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $973.68 million. Helmerich and Payne shares gained 3.2% to close at $27.83 on Friday.

