Tyson Foods, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $13.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.4% to close at $52.53 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting ON Semiconductor Corp. ON to have earned 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ON Semiconductor shares fell 1% to $56.25 in after-hours trading.
- Sohu.com Ltd. SOHU reported a loss of 68 cents per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $1.05 per share. The company's sales fell to $126.27 million from $172.33 million in the year-ago period. Sohu shares fell 0.9% to close at $15.40 on Monday.
- After the markets close, MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $12.19 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion. MercadoLibre shares gained 0.1% to close at $2,375.92 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Aecom ACM to post quarterly earnings at $10.04 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion after the closing bell. AECOM shares fell 1.5% to close at $111.08 on Friday.
