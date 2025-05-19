Trip.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Trip.com Group Ltd. TCOM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Trip.com shares fell 0.7% to $64.53 in after-hours trading.
- Paychex Inc. PAYX disclosed that its founder, Thomas Golisano, will step down from the company's Board of Directors, effective after the board’s July meeting. Paychex shares gained 2.6% to $159.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares fell 1.1% to $18.13 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Sohu.com Ltd. SOHU is projected to release earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell. Sohu shares fell 1.2% to close at $10.85 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Global Ship Lease Inc. GSL to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $175.23 million before the opening bell. Global Ship Lease shares rose 0.4% to $25.20 in after-hours trading.
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GSLGlobal Ship Lease Inc
$25.201.82%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.84
Growth
69.27
Quality
92.66
Value
96.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in