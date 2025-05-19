May 19, 2025 2:40 AM 1 min read

Trip.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Trip.com Group Ltd. TCOM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Trip.com shares fell 0.7% to $64.53 in after-hours trading.
  • Paychex Inc. PAYX disclosed that its founder, Thomas Golisano, will step down from the company's Board of Directors, effective after the board’s July meeting. Paychex shares gained 2.6% to $159.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares fell 1.1% to $18.13 in after-hours trading.

  • Sohu.com Ltd. SOHU is projected to release earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell. Sohu shares fell 1.2% to close at $10.85 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Global Ship Lease Inc. GSL to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $175.23 million before the opening bell. Global Ship Lease shares rose 0.4% to $25.20 in after-hours trading.

