Trip.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Trip.com Group Ltd. TCOM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Trip.com shares fell 0.7% to $64.53 in after-hours trading.

Paychex Inc. PAYX disclosed that its founder, Thomas Golisano, will step down from the company's Board of Directors, effective after the board's July meeting. Paychex shares gained 2.6% to $159.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares fell 1.1% to $18.13 in after-hours trading.

Sohu.com Ltd. SOHU is projected to release earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell. Sohu shares fell 1.2% to close at $10.85 on Friday.

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease Inc. GSL to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $175.23 million before the opening bell. Global Ship Lease shares rose 0.4% to $25.20 in after-hours trading.

