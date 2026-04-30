SoftBank Eyes 2026 IPO For New AI-Robotics Venture, Targets Up To $100 Billion Valuation: Report

Roze AI aims to improve the efficiency of AI infrastructure buildout, including the use of autonomous robotics in data center construction. The venture will integrate some of SoftBank’s existing energy, land, and infrastructure investments, reported the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The company is planning to host an analyst day at a Texas data center in July to boost interest for Roze’s IPO. KPMG has been hired to prepare the necessary financials and documents for the public offering.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

SoftBank Bets Big On AI Robotics

This development comes at a time when public listings from startups like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are highly anticipated. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is betting on the convergence of AI and robotics for future growth, despite past setbacks such as Zume Pizza shutting down and production of the humanoid robot Pepper being halted in 2021.

In October, SoftBank acquired the robotics division of Swiss engineering firm ABB (OTC:ABBNY) in a $5.4 billion deal, to explore its “next frontier” which is “Physical AI.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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