Range
26 - 26.71
Vol / Avg.
15.4K/17.2K
Div / Yield
0.72/2.73%
52 Wk
21 - 28
Mkt Cap
336.4M
Payout Ratio
20.17
Open
26.25
P/E
7.61
EPS
0.96
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Summit Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company. It provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. It provides a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8700.950 0.0800
REV28.280M34.785M6.505M

Summit Finl Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Finl Gr (SMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Finl Gr's (SMMF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summit Finl Gr (SMMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SMMF) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting SMMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.52% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Finl Gr (SMMF)?

A

The stock price for Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SMMF) is $26.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Finl Gr (SMMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Finl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Summit Finl Gr (SMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Finl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Finl Gr (SMMF) operate in?

A

Summit Finl Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.