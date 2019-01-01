|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.870
|0.950
|0.0800
|REV
|28.280M
|34.785M
|6.505M
You can purchase shares of Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SMMF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Summit Finl Gr’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB).
The latest price target for Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SMMF) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting SMMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.52% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SMMF) is $26.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Summit Finl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Summit Finl Gr.
Summit Finl Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.