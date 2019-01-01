QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
543.96 - 589.3
Vol / Avg.
672.6K/439.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
467.22 - 763.22
Mkt Cap
34.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
551.86
P/E
18.7
EPS
6.32
Shares
58.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
SVB Financial Group provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity, and venture capital firms. The bank has four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. In addition to providing loans to venture-capital-backed startups, the company invests in private equity and venture capital funds of funds. The bank operates throughout the United States and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, Israel, China, and India.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.5106.220 -0.2900
REV1.420B1.500B80.000M

SVB Finl Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SVB Finl Gr (SIVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SIVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SVB Finl Gr's (SIVB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SVB Finl Gr (SIVB) stock?

A

The latest price target for SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SIVB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 935.00 expecting SIVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.03% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SVB Finl Gr (SIVB)?

A

The stock price for SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SIVB) is $584.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SVB Finl Gr (SIVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 10, 1992.

Q

When is SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) reporting earnings?

A

SVB Finl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is SVB Finl Gr (SIVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SVB Finl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does SVB Finl Gr (SIVB) operate in?

A

SVB Finl Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.