Gold Down Over 1%; Signet Shares Fall After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.55% to 47,550.31 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 23,458.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.40% to 6,839.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stock fell around 4% on Tuesday even after posting a stronger-than-expected quarter.

The company delivered higher earnings and wider margins, supported by firm pricing, improved assortments, and tighter cost controls, signaling a more resilient business heading into the holiday season.

Quarterly sales of $1.391 billion (+3.1% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $ 1.370 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the Street view of 29 cents.

Equities Trading UP



Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 101% to $6.36 after the company announced it completed a manufacturing upscaling milestone for its proprietary nasal-spray product platform.

(NYSE:EB) got a boost, surging 79% to $4.44 after the company announced it will be acquired by Bending Spoons for approximately $500 million. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $412.22 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) shares dropped 47% to $17.91. The company announced updated interim data for its JANX007.

(NYSE:VSTS) were down 17% to $5.58 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. The company announced it launched a multi-year restructuring plan. American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ:ABTC) was down, falling 42% to $2.06.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $59.05 while gold traded down 1.2% at $4,225.00.

Silver traded down 2.3% to $57.805 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.8% to $5.2605.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.59%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.56% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.19% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.001%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.42% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.59%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

