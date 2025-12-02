Gold bars and a gold nugget
December 2, 2025 12:29 PM 2 min read

Gold Down Over 1%; Signet Shares Fall After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.55% to 47,550.31 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 23,458.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.40% to 6,839.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stock fell around 4% on Tuesday even after posting a stronger-than-expected quarter.

The company delivered higher earnings and wider margins, supported by firm pricing, improved assortments, and tighter cost controls, signaling a more resilient business heading into the holiday season.

Quarterly sales of $1.391 billion (+3.1% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $ 1.370 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the Street view of 29 cents.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 101% to $6.36 after the company announced it completed a manufacturing upscaling milestone for its proprietary nasal-spray product platform.
  • Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) got a boost, surging 79% to $4.44 after the company announced it will be acquired by Bending Spoons for approximately $500 million.
  • Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $412.22 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) shares dropped 47% to $17.91. The company announced updated interim data for its JANX007.
  • Shares of Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) were down 17% to $5.58 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. The company announced it launched a multi-year restructuring plan.
  • American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ:ABTC) was down, falling 42% to $2.06.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $59.05 while gold traded down 1.2% at $4,225.00.

Silver traded down 2.3% to $57.805 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.8% to $5.2605.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.59%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.56% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.19% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.001%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.42% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.59%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

