Signet Jewelers, Janux Therapeutics, BW LPG And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Signet Jewelers reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.391 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.370 billion.

Signet Jewelers shares tumbled 3.9% to $92.01 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) dipped 39.7% to $20.50 in pre-market trading. The company announced updated interim data for its JANX007.

Coincheck Group NV (NASDAQ:CNCK) shares dipped 17.6% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 143% on Monday.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) shares tumbled 15.2% to $33.08 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Monday.

Ambitions Enterprise Management Co LLC (NASDAQ:AHMA) declined 14.2% to $12.31 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 198% on Monday.

BW LPG Ltd (NYSE:BWLP) fell 6.4% to $11.73 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) declined 4.9% to $46.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced a registered direct offering of ordinary shares as well as $1 billion in convertible senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion in notes due 2033.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) shares fell 5% to $81.00 in pre-market trading. Symbotic recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates

