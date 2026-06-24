Howard Lutnick Warns Of Chinese Robot Threat, Signals Crackdown On 'The Arms Race That Is Coming': Report

In a private meeting on Monday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly hinted at a potential crackdown on state-subsidized Chinese robotics.

Lutnick’s comments indicate a growing belief within the administration that robotics, not just AI chips, are becoming the next battleground in the technological competition. “We don’t want state subsidized robotics attacking us in America, this is the arms [race] that is coming — robotic arms are coming,” Lutnick said, according to the report.

Rebuilding U.S. robotics manufacturing will require significant investment, prompting the Defense Department’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to offer low-cost loans that attract private funding. The office is reportedly working on financing packages for robotics firms Foundation Robotics and Standard Bots, though the deals have yet to be finalized.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

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