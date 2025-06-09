Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Collapse In June

As of June 9, 2025, three stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd SHG

On April 23, Shinhan Financial Group filed its FY2024 Form 20-F to the SEC. The company's stock jumped around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $46.05.

RSI Value: 79.6

79.6 SHG Price Action: Shares of Shinhan Financial closed at $42.90 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 84.77 Momentum score.

mF International Limited MFI

On June 4, mF International named Haoyu Wang as CEO, replacing Chi Weng Tam. The company's stock gained around 214% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $3.13.

RSI Value: 72

72 MFI Price Action: Shares of mF International closed at $2.17 on Friday.

Great Elm Group Inc GEG

On May 7, Great Elm Group reported a third-quarter loss of 17 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 10 cents per share. Jason Reese, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “We achieved a solid fiscal third quarter 2025, continuing our positive momentum by expanding our assets under management and maintaining performance across our credit and real estate businesses. Notably, GECC delivered record total investment income in the first calendar quarter of 2025 and continues to drive significant growth in our fee-paying assets under management. GECC is also well positioned to pay meaningful incentive fees to GEG in the coming quarters.” The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.20.

RSI Value: 78.9

78.9 GEG Price Action: Shares of Great Elm Group closed at $2.18 on Friday.

