Shinhan Financial Group
(NYSE:SHG)
34.285
-0.205[-0.59%]
At close: Jun 2
34.49
0.2050[0.60%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low33.9 - 34.39
52 Week High/Low29 - 39.17
Open / Close34.04 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 530.4M
Vol / Avg.96.7K / 132.4K
Mkt Cap18.2B
P/E5.56
50d Avg. Price33.04
Div / Yield0.79/2.28%
Payout Ratio12.09
EPS2552
Total Float-

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shinhan Financial Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 22

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$5.6T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shinhan Financial Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Shinhan Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) reporting earnings?
A

Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.64, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Shinhan Financial Group’s (NYSE:SHG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

