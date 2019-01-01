Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 22
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.6T
Earnings History
Shinhan Financial Group Questions & Answers
When is Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) reporting earnings?
Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)?
The Actual EPS was $1.64, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Shinhan Financial Group’s (NYSE:SHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
