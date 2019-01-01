Surgutneftegas PJSC or simply Surgutneftegas, is a Russian-based integrated oil and gas company. The company's operations include exploration, production, refinement, and sales of oil and gas. Upstream, it produces oil and gas from fields concentrated in Eastern and Western Serbia. Much of its upstream revenue comes from exporting crude oil. Downstream, Surgutneftegas refines, markets, distributes and sells refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel fuels. Included in its distribution network are oil storage depots, tanker trucks, and filling stations. Similar to its upstream operations, the majority of downstream revenue comes from exporting refined oil products.