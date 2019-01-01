Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) was reported by Citigroup on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $64.00 expecting SGRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.91% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) was provided by Citigroup, and Surgery Partners maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Surgery Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Surgery Partners was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Surgery Partners (SGRY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $61.00 to $64.00. The current price Surgery Partners (SGRY) is trading at is $38.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
